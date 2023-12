The Titans placed Whyle (knee) on injured reserve Saturday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Whyle was originally listed as questionable for the Titans' Week 17 affair after sustaining a knee injury during Friday's practice, but it seems as if the issue is more serious than the team originally thought. The 24-year-old will miss the remainder of Tennessee's season, making way for Trevon Wesco and Kevin Rader to possibly see more work as reserve tight end options.