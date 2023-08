The Titans waived Wolff on Tuesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Both Wolff and Caleb Shudak were let go Tuesday morning after the Titans scooped up veteran kicker Michael Badgley following his release from the Commanders. Wolff has yet to kick in an NFL game. He was a perfect 3-for-3 on extra points this preseason but made just one of two field goals, missing his attempt from 40-49 yards.