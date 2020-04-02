Tua Tagovailoa: Medical recheck goes well
Tagovailoa (hip) underwent a medical recheck Thursday by an independent doctor selected by the NFL and the results were "overwhelmingly positive," Laura Rutledge of ESPN reports.
The recheck was put on by the NFL combine after the formal rechecks that usually take place between the combine and the draft were canceled amid travel concerns related to COVID-19. Per the report, all 32 teams received the results from the exams Thursday. Tagovailoa said Wednesday that he is fully healthy and believes he could play as a rookie. The complicated nature of this year's pre-draft process has made it difficult for Tagovailoa to show teams his rehab progress. However, events like Thursday's NFL-facilitated recheck should go a long way towards giving teams the full picture of his recovery, which could dictate his ultimate draft position.
