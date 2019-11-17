Play

Sendejo (groin) is active for Sunday's game against Denver and expected to start at safety opposite Harrison Smith, Andrew Krammer of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports

Sendejo sat out last Sunday's win over the Cowboys but returned to practice as a limited participant this week. The veteran safety spent the first nine weeks of the season with the Eagles but was waived and claimed by the Vikings on Nov. 6. He'll get the start with Anthony Harris out.

