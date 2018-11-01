Vikings' Andrew Sendejo: Limited Wednesday
Sendejo (groin) was limited during Wednesday's practice, Chris Tomasson of The Pioneer Press reports.
Sendejo has missed Minnesota's last three games with a groin injury, though he looks to be on track to play Week 9 versus the Matthew Stafford and the Lions. The eight-year veteran has 27 tackles on the season.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With Dalvin Cook still dealing with injuries, Latavius Murray is going to keep giving Fantasy...
-
Week 9 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 Starts, Sits, Risks, and Sleepers
Who does Dave Richard like in Week 9? He goes through every game on the schedule to find gems...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
M&T Bank Stadium has been a house of horrors for Ben Roethlisberger in recent years, and Jamey...
-
Top Fantasy Football trade chart, Week 9
SportsLine's advanced computer model has crunched the numbers and revealed its latest NFL trade...