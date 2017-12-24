Sendejo (ankle) is active for Saturday's game against the Packers.

The long-time Vikings safety was limited in practice this week, but he has progressed enough to slot into Saturday's contest that holds seeding implications. Sendejo has already logged 70 tackles and two interceptions this season, and he'll have plenty of opportunities against the run and pass Saturday since the Packers run a more balanced offense with Brett Hundley under center.

