Vikings' Andrew Sendejo: Ready to play Saturday
Sendejo (ankle) is active for Saturday's game against the Packers.
The long-time Vikings safety was limited in practice this week, but he has progressed enough to slot into Saturday's contest that holds seeding implications. Sendejo has already logged 70 tackles and two interceptions this season, and he'll have plenty of opportunities against the run and pass Saturday since the Packers run a more balanced offense with Brett Hundley under center.
More News
-
Vikings' Andrew Sendejo: Questionable for Saturday•
-
Vikings' Andrew Sendejo: Limited participant Wednesday•
-
Vikings' Andrew Sendejo: On injury report with ankle issue•
-
Vikings' Andrew Sendejo: Grabs second intereception•
-
Vikings' Andrew Sendejo: Active Thursday•
-
Vikings' Andrew Sendejo: Questionable for Week 12•
-
Week 16 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 16.
-
Week 16 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says Cam Newton and Keenan Allen should be your building blocks in Week 16 of...
-
Week 16 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dion Lewis has been a surprise contributor to your Fantasy team this season, and in Week 16...
-
Week 16 Lineup Cheat Sheet
If you're playing for a championship this week or the chance to play for one next week, our...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's DFS advice
Jamey Eisenberg gives you two lineups to follow for DFS in Week 16 on FanDuel and DraftKin...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 16 QB sleepers
Yes, it's true: Joe Flacco could help you win a Fantasy championship in 2017.