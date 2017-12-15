Gilberry announced last week on his personal Instagram account that he has retired from professional football.

Gilberry elected to call it a career after failing to find work when the Bengals released him at the conclusion of training camp. The defensive end played nine NFL seasons with the Chiefs, Bengals and Lions, accruing 34 sacks and six fumble recoveries in 124 career regular-season contests.

