Wallace Gilberry: Retires from pro football
Gilberry announced last week on his personal Instagram account that he has retired from professional football.
Gilberry elected to call it a career after failing to find work when the Bengals released him at the conclusion of training camp. The defensive end played nine NFL seasons with the Chiefs, Bengals and Lions, accruing 34 sacks and six fumble recoveries in 124 career regular-season contests.
More News
-
Jamey Eisenberg's DFS advice
Jamey Eisenberg gives you two lineups to follow for DFS in Week 15 on FanDuel and DraftKin...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 15 TE sleepers
In a down week for tight ends, Charles Clay is one of several sleepers who can help you in...
-
Week 15 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Don't know who to start or sit? Don't worry, we've got your back. A week's worth of analysis,...
-
Week 15 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 15.
-
Week 15 WR sleepers
It's been tough to trust Jordy Nelson and Stefon Diggs lately, but Jamey Eisenberg says both...
-
Week 15 RB sleepers
Don't look now, but Jonathan Stewart has actually become a reliable Fantasy running back. Can...