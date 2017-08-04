Zach Laskey: Placed on waivers Thursday
Laskey was waived by the Rams on Tuesday, Kristen Lago of the team's official site reports.
Laskey was placed on injured reserve with an undisclosed issue before last season began, and now he'll have to look for brighter opportunities. He has yet to play a regular season snap, which is partially due to the fact that fullback is a dying position. Regardless, expect him to land somewhere else for at least a tryout.
