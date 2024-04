Holm was reassigned to AHL Colorado on Monday.

In a corresponding move, Ivan Prosvetov was summoned from the minors. Even though Alexandar Georgiev surrendered seven goals on 23 shots in Sunday's 7-6 loss to Winnipeg in Game 1, Holm remained on the bench as the backup because Justus Annunen (illness) was unavailable. If Annunen remains out, Prosvetov could start or serve as Georgiev's backup in Game 2 versus the Jets on Tuesday.