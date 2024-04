Holm was recalled from AHL Colorado on Friday.

Justus Annunen was unavailable for the first two games in Winnipeg, due to an illness, and he is likely questionable for Friday's Game 3, making the recall of Holm necessary. Holm was 6-6-0 with a 2.97 GAA and an ,887 save percentage in 12 AHL appearances in 2023-24.