Kozun signed a professional tryout agreement with the Avalanche on Wednesday, Ryan Boulding of NHL.com reports.

Kozun spent most of the last eight years in the KHL, playing for four clubs and amassing 106 goals, 151 assists and 327 PIM over 347 games in that league. The Avalanche could benefit from acquiring forward depth at a bargain, and Kozun's scoring history overseas paints a brighter picture than the four points he amassed in 20 games with the Maple Leafs in 2014-15.