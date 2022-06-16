Helm dished out 10 hits against Tampa Bay on Wednesday. In addition, the center recorded four shots and a minus-2 rating in 15:07 of ice time.
Helm led both teams in hits and set a new personal season high as he gave the Avs some much-needed physicality. Offensively, Helm has managed just one goal and two assists in 15 postseason contests, so fantasy players shouldn't be banking on him producing offensively with any consistency.
