Helm decided to bring an end to his playing career Wednesday, per Brennan Vogt of Full Press Hockey.

Helm is hanging up his skates after recording 119 goals and 286 points in 823 career NHL games with Detroit and Colorado. He's a two-time Stanley Cup winner, having participated in the Red Wings' 2008 championship run and the Avalanche's 2022 success. He had no points, 16 hits and three blocks in 11 contests with Colorado and missed considerable time due to injury last season.