Helm (lower body) is set to return for Game 2 against the Kraken on Thursday, according to Peter Baugh of The Athletic.
Helm is drawing into the lineup for the first time since April 1. He had no points, four PIM, 16 hits and three blocks in 11 regular-season contests. Helm is projected to play on the fourth line with Matt Nieto and Logan O'Connor.
