Helm (undisclosed) isn't expected to play in Game 3 against Seattle on Saturday, per Peter Baugh of The Athletic.

Helm logged 8:15 of ice time Thursday after missing eight straight games with a lower-body injury. It's not clear if he's being held out of the lineup due to a new issue or if his previous injury is still bothering him. Helm had no points, 10 shots, 16 hits and four blocks in 11 regular-season outings.