Helm scored a goal on two shots, logged 12 hits and added four PIM in Saturday's 7-0 win over the Lightning in Game 2.

Helm hurt the Lightning in multiple ways Saturday, as the 12 hits were double the next best total, achieved by three players. The veteran also tallied the Avalanche's fifth goal of the contest, his second of the postseason in 16 games. He's picked up four points, but fantasy managers looking for cheap physicality in DFS should know him well by now, as he has 84 hits in the postseason, good for over five body checks per game.