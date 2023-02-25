Middleton signed a two-year extension with the Avalanche on Saturday, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.
Despite a number of injuries on the blue line this season, Middleton hasn't received a call-up from AHL Colorado. He's logged 20 points in 51 contests with the Eagles, ranking sixth on the team for scoring. He'll likely continue to serve as organizational depth for the next couple of seasons.
