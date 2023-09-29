Middleton was placed on waivers Friday, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.
Middleton played three games with the Avalanche during the 2020-21 season. He spent last season with AHL Colorado, finding the back of the net three times while adding 20 assists in 72 contests.
