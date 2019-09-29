Avalanche's Kevin Connauton: Sent to AHL
Connauton was sent down to AHL Colorado on Sunday.
Connauton will require waivers to join the AHL club but he should clear. The 29-year-old defenseman didn't have a spot on the Avalanche's deep blue line but with 310 career NHL games, he'll provide some nice depth in case of injury.
