Play

Avalanche's Kevin Connauton: Sent to AHL

Connauton was sent down to AHL Colorado on Sunday.

Connauton will require waivers to join the AHL club but he should clear. The 29-year-old defenseman didn't have a spot on the Avalanche's deep blue line but with 310 career NHL games, he'll provide some nice depth in case of injury.

More News
Our Latest Stories