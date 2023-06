Connauton was traded to Los Angeles on Tuesday as part of three-team deal with Philadelphia and Columbus.

Connauton earned three goals, 15 points and 49 PIM in 63 games with AHL Lehigh Valley last season. He could spend the 2023-24 campaign in the minors as well. The Kings also received forward Hayden Hodgson as part of the trade, and will retain 30 percent of the contract of Ivan Provorov, who was dealt to Columbus.