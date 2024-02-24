Olausson will miss the remainder of the 2023-24 season after undergoing shoulder surgery Monday.

Olausson had 11 goals and 20 points in 39 contests with AHL Colorado this season. He also picked up two shots on goal, two hits and two blocked shots over 11:50 of ice time in a 3-2 win over Anaheim on Dec. 5 during his lone NHL outing of 2023-24. The 21-year-old was selected with the No. 28 overall pick in the 2021 NHL Draft. Olausson should get a long look during the Avalanche's 2024 training camp, provided he's healthy in time for it, but the forward will likely start 2024-25 back in the minors.