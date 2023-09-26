OIausson scored a goal on two shots in Monday's 3-2 preseason win over Vegas.

Olausson finished off a play with nifty stick handling before slipping the puck through the five-hole on Logan Thompson. The 21-year-old forward made an impression on head coach Jared Bednar. "The first thing I noticed when we got into main camp was the explosiveness," the coach said. "He's bigger, stronger, faster. He's a smart hockey player, obviously has some offensive upside, still coming into his game, but his explosiveness and his skating this year is much improved." Olausson, a first-round draft pick in 2021, had 11 goals and nine assists over 63 games for AHL Colorado in 2022-23.