Olausson had two shots on net, two blocked shots and one hit over 11:50 of ice time in Tuesday's 3-2 win over Anaheim.

Olausson was called up amid a rash of players scratched due to injury (Andrew Cogliano and Cale Makar) or illness (Valeri Nichushkin). He skated with Ross Colton and Mikko Rantanen on a night when head coach Jared Bednar blenderized the lines. Olausson's stay in the NHL could be a short one, if Nichushkin is over his illness by Thursday, when the Avalanche host the Jets. However, Colorado lost defenseman Bowen Byram to an upper-body injury during the second period, which could impact Olausson. Hybrid forward/defenseman Kurtis MacDermid, who was active and scored a goal as a forward Tuesday, could be needed on the blueline if neither Byram nor Makar are ready to go Thursday.