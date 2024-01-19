Malinski had an assist, one shot and two hits over 13:44 of ice time in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Bruins.

Malinski picked up the secondary helper on Miles Wood's first-period strike, seconds after a power play expired. The young defenseman has three points over the last two games and hopes to continue that streak Saturday in Philadelphia. His presence in the lineup could depend on the status of Bowen Byram (lower body), who is skating with the team but missed a seventh straight contest Thursday.