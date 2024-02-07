Malinski had two shots on net and two blocks over 12:17 of ice time in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to New Jersey.

Malinski was called up earlier this week and joined Colorado on its post-break road trip. He didn't play in Monday's loss to the Rangers but took Jack Johnson's spot on the blue line Tuesday. The switch appears to be part of a defensive rotation the Avalanche plan to deploy down the stretch, according to Evan Rawal of Colorado Hockey Now. Johnson is poised to see work against the more physical opponents, while Malinski could get starts against foes deemed less heavy. The 25-year-old Malinski has forced his way into the mix over 23 games with 10 points (three goals), including a goal and an assist on the power play.