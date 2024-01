Malinski had an assist, two shots and one block over 13:00 of ice time in Saturday's 7-4 win over the Flyers.

Malinski's assist on the first of three Logan O'Connor goals extended his point streak to three games. Bowen Byram's continued absence due to a lower-body injury -- he's missed eight games -- has provided an opportunity for Malinski, who has two goals and three assists since filling in for Byram.