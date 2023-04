Robinson supplied a goal and an assist in Chicago's 5-2 win over Pittsburgh on Tuesday.

Robinson now has a goal and three points over two contests since being summoned from the minors Monday. His tally against the Penguins, which was just the fourth NHL goal of his career, came midway through the third period to put the Blackhawks up 2-1. At the AHL level, he has nine markers and 20 points in 50 contests with Rockford in 2022-23.