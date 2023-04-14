Robinson was assigned to AHL Rockford on Friday, Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago reports.
Robinson had a goal and two assists in nine NHL games this season. He managed nine tallies and 20 points in 50 AHL games.
