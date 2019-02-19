Blackhawks' Collin Delia: Chased in minutes by Senators
Delia stopped seven of 10 shots in 7:55 before exiting the game in an 8-7 win over Ottawa on Monday.
The past two games have been as bad as it gets for Delia, who has seen nine of the past 47 shots he's faced find the net. He'd been playing pretty well prior to the ugly outings against Boston and Ottawa, so the talent is there, but it's probably best not to use him for the time being.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...