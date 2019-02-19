Delia stopped seven of 10 shots in 7:55 before exiting the game in an 8-7 win over Ottawa on Monday.

The past two games have been as bad as it gets for Delia, who has seen nine of the past 47 shots he's faced find the net. He'd been playing pretty well prior to the ugly outings against Boston and Ottawa, so the talent is there, but it's probably best not to use him for the time being.