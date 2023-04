Delia stopped 24 of 28 shots in Thursday's 5-4 overtime win over the Coyotes.

Delia allowed a three-goal lead to slip away, but Conor Garland completed his hat trick 1:19 into overtime to send the Canucks into the offseason with a win. The 28-year-old Delia won three of his last five outings this season. He finished the campaign at 10-6-2 with a 3.28 GAA and an .882 save percentage in 20 appearances. He's set for free agency this summer.