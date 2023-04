Delia is expected to guard the road crease against Arizona on Thursday, per Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650.

Delia has lost his last two starts, during which he surrendered six goals on 54 shots. He has a 9-6-2 record, 3.24 GAA and .884 save percentage in 19 outings this season. The Coyotes have the 27th-ranked offense with 2.73 goals per game in 2022-23.