Delia was put on waivers Sunday, per Chris Johnston of TSN.

Delia posted a 10-6-2 record with a 3.28 GAA and an .882 save percentage in 20 games with Vancouver last season. The 29-year-old netminder also registered a mark of 6-3-0 with a 3.39 GAA and an .888 save percentage in nine appearances with AHL Abbotsford during the 2022-23 campaign. Assuming he goes unclaimed, Delia will start the upcoming season in the minors with Manitoba.