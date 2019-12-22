Blackhawks' John Quenneville: Gets the call
The Blackhawks recalled Quenneville from AHL Rockford on Sunday.
The 23-year-old earned his first call up with the Blackhawks on Sunday, and has 44 points through 70 career NHL games. Quenneville has been solid in the AHL as well, racking up 13 points in 19 games with Rockford. He'll add some much-needed depth to the forward group, with Brandon Saad (ankle), Drake Caggiula (concussion) and Andrew Shaw (concussion) all residing on injured reserve currently.
