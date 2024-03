Slaggert will make his NHL debut Friday at home against the Kings, per Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago.

Slaggert will make his debut Friday since Reese Johnson suffered a concussion in practice this week. The 21-year-old Slaggert produced 20 goals and 31 points in 36 games during his senior season at Notre Dame in 2023-24. He'll likely slot into a bottom-six role versus LA.