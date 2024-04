Slaggert posted an assist in Thursday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Kings.

Slaggert racked up four points over 16 contests in his first taste of NHL action after four years at Notre Dame. He added 14 shots on net, 16 hits and a plus-1 rating while seeing bottom-six minutes. Slaggert projects as a physical bottom-six forward, so his fantasy utility is likely to be limited for much of his career.