Hardman (groin) was sent to Rockford of the AHL on Tuesday, Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago reports.
Hardman returned to practice Tuesday after being out with a groin injury. He was promptly assigned to the minors. In 21 games with the Blackhawks last year, Hardman posted two assists and 60 hits.
