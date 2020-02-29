Blackhawks' Zack Smith: Done for the year
Smith will miss the rest of the season after undergoing back surgery Friday.
Smith will finish the season having notched four goals and 11 points while averaging 11:47 of ice time in 50 contests. The former Senator will return to a bottom-six role with the Blackhawks in 2020-21.
