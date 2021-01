Smith (back) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday.

Smith was waived by the Blackhawks on Jan. 4 and evidently still hasn't fully recovered from the back surgery he underwent in February. The 32-year-old pivot has just one year remaining on the four-year, $13 million contract he signed with Ottawa in 2017, and at this point it isn't clear if he'll be healthy enough to play in 2020-21.