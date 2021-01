The Blackhawks waived Smith (back) on Monday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Smith underwent back surgery last February and was unable to return for the playoff bubble in August. It's unclear if this injury is still bothering the 32-year-old forward. Smith has one year remaining at a $3.25 million cap hit, so there may not be many takers after he posted just 11 points over 50 games last season.