Boqvist (upper body) is considered out indefinitely ahead of Thursday's clash with the Islanders.

Boqvist has already missed the Jackets' last nine contests and could be in danger of being sidelined for the remainder of the season. With just two points in his last 11 outings, the blueliner's continued absence is unlikely to impact the majority of fantasy players. David Jiricek figures to jump back into the lineup versus New York and could see a regular role down the stretch.