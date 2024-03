Boqvist (upper body) isn't expected to play Saturday against Pittsburgh, per Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site.

It'll be the eighth straight game Boqvist's missed since suffering the injury on March 14. A timetable for his return remains unclear. The 23-year-old blueliner has a goal and 10 points in 35 games this season. Jake Christiansen will likely remain in the lineup while Boqvist is out.