Blue Jackets' Matt Calvert: Pots shorthanded goal Friday
Calvert opened the scoring with a short-handed goal late in the first period of Friday's 3-2 win over the Red Wings.
It's his eighth goal of the season, and first since Feb. 10. Calvert doesn't have much fantasy value, but he's a key member of the Jackets' penalty kill when he's healthy -- of his 18 goals since the beginning of 2016-17, five have come while short-handed.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Matt Calvert: Picks up assist Tuesday•
-
Blue Jackets' Matt Calvert: Picks up rare point Tuesday•
-
Blue Jackets' Matt Calvert: Records shorthanded goal Saturday•
-
Blue Jackets' Matt Calvert: Activated off IR•
-
Blue Jackets' Matt Calvert: Nearing return•
-
Blue Jackets' Matt Calvert: Close to returning•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...