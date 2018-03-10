Calvert opened the scoring with a short-handed goal late in the first period of Friday's 3-2 win over the Red Wings.

It's his eighth goal of the season, and first since Feb. 10. Calvert doesn't have much fantasy value, but he's a key member of the Jackets' penalty kill when he's healthy -- of his 18 goals since the beginning of 2016-17, five have come while short-handed.