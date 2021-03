Calvert recorded an assist and two PIM in Monday's 5-1 win over the Coyotes.

Calvert set up Pierre-Edouard Bellemare on the opening tally in Monday's game. The assist was Calvert's second in his last four outings. The fourth-line winger is up to three helpers, 25 shots on net and a minus-1 rating in 17 contests this season.