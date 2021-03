Calvert picked up an assist in Tuesday's 8-4 win over the Ducks.

Calvert picked up his first point in five games since he returned from an upper-body injury. The 31-year-old winger hasn't put up much on the scoresheet with two helpers, 17 shots on net, 12 hits and a minus-2 rating in 14 contests. He will likely remain in a bottom-six assignment throughout the season.