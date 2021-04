Nash suffered a sprained knee during Sunday's loss to the Panthers and is expected to be sidelined for 4-6 weeks. The 31-year-old forward has also been placed on injured reserve.

Nash will almost certainly miss the remainder of the regular season, so the Blue Jackets will likely need to make the playoffs in order for the veteran forward to play again in 2020-21. If his season has in fact come to an end, Nash will finish the campaign having tallied seven points in 37 games.