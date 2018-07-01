Cross signed a one-year, two-way deal with the Blue Jackets on Sunday, Frank Seravalli of TSN.ca reports.

Cross has just three career NHL games under his belt, and he hasn't played in one since the 2015-16 season. The 28-year-old blueliner has 71 points in the last two seasons for AHL Providence, though. He'll likely remain in the minors again with Columbus expressing its faith in Dean Kukan and Markus Nutivaara.