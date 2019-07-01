Panthers' Tommy Cross: Headed to Sunshine State
Cross agreed to sign a two-year, two-way contract with the Panthers on Monday.
Cross spent the entire 2018-19 season in the Columbus system, racking up 34 points in 73 AHL contests. The 29-year-old will likely provide organizational depth next season, and beyond, as he's suited up in just three games at the NHL level in his six-year professional career.
