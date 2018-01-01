Dalpe was involved in an emergency recall Monday due to an ill Columbus forward, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic Cleveland reports.

Dalpe hasn't seen the ice for Columbus since Nov. 6, and was placed on waivers shortly after. One of the team's forwards is suffering from an illness, which is why Dalpe was recalled from AHL Cleveland. He's played in just 10 games this season, and is averaging 7:42 of ice time in those contests. The 28-year-old will serve mainly as depth up the middle during this stint with the Blue Jackets.