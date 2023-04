Dalpe was recalled from AHL Charlotte on Monday.

Dalpe figures to serve as an extra forward against the Bruins on Monday due to the continued absence of Sam Bennett (groin). In 14 games for the Panthers this season, the 33-year-old center has registered two goals on 17 shots, two assists and 15 hits while averaging 8:24 of ice time. If Dalpe does get into Monday's matchup, it would likely come at the expense of Colin White or Givani Smith.