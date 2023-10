Dalpe was placed on waivers Sunday, Chris Johnston of TSN reports.

Dalpe compiled 21 goals and 35 points in 47 appearances with AHL Charlotte last season. Assuming he clears, he will be back with the Checkers for the beginning of the 2023-24 season. Dalpe also picked up two goals and two assists in 14 outings with Florida during the 2022-23 campaign.